Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indian lawmakers pass farm bills amid uproar in Parliament

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — Amid an uproar in Parliament, Indian lawmakers on Sunday approved a pair of controversial agriculture bills that the government says will boost growth in the farming sector through private investments.

The two bills were approved even though most opposition parties and some allies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi called them anti-farmer.

The legislation is aimed at reforming India’s deeply stressed farming sector and will give farmers freedom to market their produce, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said while tabling the proposed laws in the upper house of Parliament.

The upper house passed two out of three bills, amid a war of words between ruling lawmakers and those opposing the legislation. The third bill, intended to be part of the farm liberalization plan, could not be taken up because the upper house adjourned for the day amid chaotic scenes, with opposition lawmakers shouting slogans against the bills.

The lower house had approved all three bills on Thursday. The passed bills will have to be signed by India's ceremonial president, a formality before becoming law.

On Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal party lawmaker Harsimrat Kaur resigned as minister for food processing in protest against the bills. The party is one of the Modi government’s most trusted allies.

Tomar sought to allay critics of the legislation by saying that the government’s market intervention policy to procure agriculture crops from farmers will continue. The policy insures farmers against any sharp fall in prices of their agricultural produce.

However, the opposition leaders launched scathing attacks on the government, calling the legislation “black law” and “pro-corporate.”

Rahul Gandhi, a top leader of the main opposition Congress party, said in a tweet...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Farmers continue protest against 3 agri bills; BJP appeals: 'Will boost income'

Farmers continue protest against 3 agri bills; BJP appeals: 'Will boost income' 02:26

 As farmers in many parts of India continued their protest against 3 agriculture-related bills in Parliament, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, tried to allay fears. He said that the legislations were farsighted and would help boost farm income quickly, apart from...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Indian lawmakers pass farm bills amid uproar in Parliament 2 minutes ago

thesentimes

THE SEN TIMES Indian lawmakers pass farm bills amid uproar in Parliament https://t.co/oWDRtidksp 2 minutes ago

ijayashree11

Jayashree Ingle RT @Independent: Indian lawmakers pass farm bills amid uproar in Parliament https://t.co/9c189MzrTb 11 minutes ago

SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice Indian lawmakers pass farm bills amid uproar in Parliament Amid an uproar in Parliament, Indian lawmakers have app… https://t.co/h1mIdIvca7 15 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Indian lawmakers pass farm bills amid uproar in Parliament https://t.co/9c189MzrTb 17 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Indian lawmakers pass farm bills amid uproar in Parliament - Sep 20 @ 6:56 AM ET https://t.co/UP257Iv0FA 26 minutes ago

8NEWS

8News WRIC Richmond Indian lawmakers pass farm bills amid uproar in Parliament https://t.co/feTx7Z8m06 30 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Indian lawmakers pass farm bills amid uproar in Parliament https://t.co/8QjEPuFiLc #Agriculture… https://t.co/TyFh8qAwvy 30 minutes ago