Rajya Sabha adjourned till Tuesday after uproar over 8 MPs' suspension

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
After the opposition protests over the suspension of eight lawmakers on Monday disrupted Rajya Sabha proceedings and led to several adjournments, its Chairman adjourned the House till Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till 10 am. When it reconvened, the opposition lawmakers suspended from the House refused to leave...
