Rajya Sabha adjourned till Tuesday after uproar over 8 MPs' suspension
Monday, 21 September 2020 () After the opposition protests over the suspension of eight lawmakers on Monday disrupted Rajya Sabha proceedings and led to several adjournments, its Chairman adjourned the House till Tuesday.
The Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till 10 am. When it reconvened, the opposition lawmakers suspended from the House refused to leave...
The Member of Parliaments (MPs) paid tribute to Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti on September 18. He passed away on September 17 due to coronavirus. Addressing in Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "I refer with profound sorrow to the passing away of Ashok Gasti, who was a sitting member of this...
Rajya Sabha MP V. Muraleedharan said that the House cannot function in the presence of non-members. "The suspended members have no right to be in the House. The House cannot function with the presence..