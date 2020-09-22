Global  
 

Will boycott Rajya Sabha till MPs' suspension revoked: Opposition

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday declared in the Rajya Sabha that the opposition will boycott the proceedings of the Upper House till the suspension of eight members is revoked.

Speaking after the Zero Hour, Azad said, “Till our demands are met which include revocation of suspension of the eight MPs and the...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
Farm bills: SAD team meets President Kovind, requests him not to sign farm bills | Oneindia News

Farm bills: SAD team meets President Kovind, requests him not to sign farm bills | Oneindia News 02:38

 A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal met President Ram Nath Kovid on Monday requesting him to not give his nod to the farm bills passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. Eight opposition members were suspended today from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the session over the chaos that unfolded in the house...

