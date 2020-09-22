Will boycott Rajya Sabha till MPs' suspension revoked: Opposition
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday declared in the Rajya Sabha that the opposition will boycott the proceedings of the Upper House till the suspension of eight members is revoked.
Speaking after the Zero Hour, Azad said, “Till our demands are met which include revocation of suspension of the eight MPs and the...
A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal met President Ram Nath Kovid on Monday requesting him to not give his nod to the farm bills passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. Eight opposition members were suspended today from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the session over the chaos that unfolded in the house...
Reacting to the opposition ruckus in Rajya Sabha against the farm bills, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on September 21 said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had created similar ruckus in 2006..