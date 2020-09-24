S&P/ASX 200 slides 1% following sell-off on Wall Street Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) gave back a majority of Wednesday’s gains by sliding 1% to 5,866 by around 2.15 pm. The selloff follows even sharper declines on Wall Street overnight where the major indices fell between 1.9% and 3%, with the tech heavy NASDAQ falling 3.02%. No sector was spared from the sell down with the sharpest fall in the tech sector closely followed by materials, energy and communications. Leading the declines among IT stocks was Afterpay (ASX:APT), with the buy now, pay later provider sliding 6%. Gold miners Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) was down 5.65% while Champion Iron (ASX:CIA) fell 12.42%. COVID-19 update Investors are spooked as COVID-19 infection rates rise across Europe again and experts are concerned that another major outbreak, or so-called second wave, is around the corner. Weekly cases in Europe have now exceeded those reported when the pandemic first peaked in March. More than half of European countries have reported over a 10% increase in cases in the past three weeks. UK senior health adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warned on Monday that cases could rise to 50,000 a day by October in the UK if no further action is taken. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) (+11.11%), Cirralto Ltd (ASX:CRO) (+9.68%), Nanoveu Ltd (ASX:NVU) (+34.48%), Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) (+14.29%), Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd (ASX:HXG) (+9.62%) and Vrx Silica Ltd (ASX:VRX) (+8.33%). Proactive news headlines: Nanoveu shares soar as antiviral product sales accelerate across multiple geographies Nanoveu Ltd (ASX:NVU) has soared after secured new sales for its B2B antiviral film and antiviral mobile phone protection product with a combined value in excess of A$250,000. Tietto Minerals hits 134.48 g/t within 4 metres at 35.08 g/t at AG ahead of Abujar resource update Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has hit up to 134.48 g/t gold within 4 metres at 35.08 g/t in drilling at Abujar-Gludehi (AG) deposit within the Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, demonstrating the mineralised system's potential for continued growth. Kingston Resources on-track to complete Misima Gold Project PFS next quarter Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) is moving rapidly towards completing a pre-feasibility study (PFS) for its flagship Misima Gold Project in Papua New Guinea in the next quarter. Vango Mining high-grade results reveal potential new gold lode in PHB corridor at Marymia Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) positive results from drilling at the PHB Corridor on its 100%-owned Marymia Gold Project, 300 kilometres northeast of Meekatharra in Western Australia, have revealed a potential high-grade lode discovery. Boadicea Resources’ IGO agreement provides strong momentum at start of new journey Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has set the scene for an interesting yet rewarding journey with the recent conditional agreement with IGO Ltd (ASX:IGO) providing strong momentum at the start of the new road. Musgrave Minerals infill drilling confirms high-grade Break of Day gold with results up to 3 metres at 40 g/t Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) has received strong assay results of up to 3 metres at 40 g/t from 83 metres in recent infill drilling at Break of Day at the flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia’s Murchison district. Castillo Copper strategy to be mid-tier producer boosted by assays up to 33.2% copper in Big One samples Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) (LON:CCZ) (FRA:7OR) has enhanced its strategy to become a mid-tier copper producer with samples from Big One deposit within the Mt Oxide pillar in northwest Queensland returning up to 33.2% copper. Eclipse Metals begins stage-2 diamond drilling at Amamoor manganese deposits Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has started stage-2 diamond drilling at the Amamoor manganese deposits near Gympie in southeast Queensland. Ironbark Zinc driving flagship Citronen Zinc-Lead Project towards development Ironbark Zinc Ltd (ASX:IBG) continues to make strong progress in driving the world-class Citronen Zinc-Lead Project towards development, including identifying and implementing optimisation initiatives. Cauldron hones in on high-quality targets at Victoria's forgotten goldfield Cauldron Energy Limited (ASX:CXU) (OTCMKTS:CAULF) (FRA:UFX) has made progress in identifying prospects of high value with significant potential to expand the existing mineral resource at its Blackwood Goldfield project in Central Victoria. 👓 View full article

