Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK to announce plans to help workers hit by pandemic

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top treasury official plans to announce Thursday a new program to help workers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, responding to pressure from businesses and labor unions to step in with more direct support for people in precarious work situations.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a package of economic measures, including an income support program that would subsidize the wages of workers whose hours are cut due to the pandemic, during a speech to lawmakers.

The program comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the U.K., blunting the country’s economic recovery from a nationwide lockdown imposed in March.

The government reported 6,178 new confirmed cases Wednesday, a 25% increase from the previous day and the U.K.’s highest daily total since May 1.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said now is the right time for Sunak to deliver his plan to the House of Commons to bolster the economy. To control the spike in COVID-19 infections, the British government on Tuesday introduced new restrictions, including a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants that goes into effect Thursday.

“The chancellor is coming to the House today — two days later — to set out the economic package for the winter plan that goes with that,” Hancock said.

The new economic plan would replace a furloughed worker program which is due to expire next month. Under that program, the government pays 80% of the wages of workers who are placed on leave.

The Times of London reports that the wage subsidy program will be part of larger package of measures to support the economy, including a cut in the value-added tax and increased loans for businesses hurt by the pandemic.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: How Remote Workers And The Pandemic Created Opportunity For RV Manufacturers

How Remote Workers And The Pandemic Created Opportunity For RV Manufacturers 00:41

 As the novel coronavirus pandemic drags on, Americans are increasingly turning to the 'digital nomad' lifestyle. The idea of the digital nomad lifestyle is that working remotely allows professionals to travel the world while continuing to work the same job. In response, many camper van, RV, and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UPS, FedEx To Hire Seasonal Workers [Video]

UPS, FedEx To Hire Seasonal Workers

UPS plans to hire 2,400 workers in Denver metro area, FedEx plans to hire 900.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:33Published
Sonu Sood gives a befitting reply to online trolls who called him a fraud | Oneindia News [Video]

Sonu Sood gives a befitting reply to online trolls who called him a fraud | Oneindia News

As the Country reels under the Coronavirus Pandemic, Actor Sonu Sood has emerged as the messiah for the poor and helpless who stood for anyone who needed his help. Actor Sonu Sood has bagged enough..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published
More and more people working from home are experiencing 'digital overloads' [Video]

More and more people working from home are experiencing 'digital overloads'

Nearly three in four Americans said working from home has increased their sense of "digital overload," according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans working from home found, since messaging,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this