Amazon Prime Day On Oct. 13, 14; Early Prime Day Deals Now

RTTNews Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce giant's biggest shopping event of the year, is taking place on October 13 and 14, just after Canadian Thanksgiving. Amazon Prime members could get early access to Prime Day offers and deals every day, starting from today, up to the event in October. The two-day shopping event, which is usually held in the U.S. in mid-July, comes much delayed due to the coronavirus.
