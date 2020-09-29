Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020 in the UK Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )





We've all had to be very patient, but we finally have the big news. Yep, that's right. It's time to... Attention all shoppers, because Amazon has announced the dates for this year's Prime Day. The shopping event was delayed back in July, with Amazon scaling back on its promotional events when the coronavirus pandemic hit.We've all had to be very patient, but we finally have the big news. Yep, that's right. It's time to 👓 View full article

