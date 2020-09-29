Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — France's environment minister has announced a gradual ban on using wild animals in traveling circuses, on keeping dolphins and killer whales in captivity in marine parks and on raising mink on fur farms.

Barbara Pompili, France's minister of ecological transition, said in a news conference Tuesday that bears, tigers, lions, elephants and other wild animals won't be allowed any more in travelling circuses “in the coming years.”

In addition, starting immediately, France’s three marine parks won’t be able to bring in nor breed dolphins and killer whales any more, she said.

“It is time to open a new era in our relationship with these (wild) animals,” she said, arguing that animal welfare is a priority.

Pompili said the measures will also bring an end to mink farming, where animals are raised for their fur, within the next five years.

The ban does not apply to wild animals in other permanent shows and in zoos.

Pompili did not set any precise date for the ban in travelling circuses, saying the process should start “as soon as possible.” She promised solutions will be found for each animal “on a case-by-case basis.”

The French government will implement an 8 million-euro ($9.2 million) package to help people working in circuses and marine parks find other jobs.

“That transition will be spread over several years, because it will change the lives of many people," she said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vets examine elephant found electrocuted by fence in Thailand [Video]

Vets examine elephant found electrocuted by fence in Thailand

A wild elephant was found dead after touching a high-voltage fence around a resort in Thailand. The 30-year-old jumbo named 'Bieng Noi' collapsed on its side after being electrocuted by a while..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:53Published
Swimmers mingle with sharks and stingrays during feeding frenzy [Video]

Swimmers mingle with sharks and stingrays during feeding frenzy

Belize is home to some of the most incredible wildlife on the planet. This marine sanctuary off the coast of Ambergrise Caye near San Pedro is a perfect example of the diverse marine animals that the..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:00Published
Pelican lifts off gracefully from Galapagos Island fish market counter top [Video]

Pelican lifts off gracefully from Galapagos Island fish market counter top

Pelicans are huge and fascinating birds with impressive wing spans. They are heavy compared with most birds, spending a lot of their time on the surface of the water. Despite weighing up to 3kg (7lb),..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:25Published

Tweets about this

Faby_Nava77

Faby Nava Cuarentona 🥰🇲🇽☕🏖 🌸🙏 RT @WashTimes: France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks https://t.co/2IrscQZ7i6 5 seconds ago

WashTimes

The Washington Times France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks https://t.co/2IrscQZ7i6 29 seconds ago

VIXC_News

VIXC News France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks - https://t.co/nDSHPWv6tT #LatestComments https://t.co/ePXqR6aOMM 45 seconds ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks - https://t.co/9UnhckmERi #LatestComments 1 minute ago

Insureteck

Insureteck France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks France’s environment minister has announced a gradual b… https://t.co/arGFtU2gdp 1 minute ago

SouzaEluam

ELUAM SOUZA RT @AFP: #BREAKING France to ban use of wild animals by travelling circuses: minister https://t.co/TLisP2fHEg 2 minutes ago

Ingenium1

Keith Brown RT @TheLocalFrance: France will "gradually" ban the use of wild animals in travelling circuses, the environment minister said Tuesday. htt… 2 minutes ago

SultanaPierre

Pierre Sultana 🇫🇷 Proud of my country today!🇫🇷 Congratulations @barbarapompili for the important announcements, including #France'… https://t.co/XbpNyUamf6 2 minutes ago