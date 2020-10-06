American Rebel generates $60K worth of potential business at recent CannaCon South confab in Oklahoma City Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

American Rebel Holdings Inc (OTCQB:AREB) on Tuesday said projects worth more than $60,000 in potential business were generated at CannaCon South held late last month at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. American Rebel partnered with Lock It Up Safe Company for the convention, which was well attended on September 28-29. "We sold over $15,000 worth of product right on the convention center floor," said American Rebel National Sales Manager Brett Lafferty in a statement. READ: American Rebel wins 13 new dealer accounts at Nation's Best Sports Virtual Fall Market "And we have a long list of dispensary operators, growers, and processors interested in our customized Inventory Control solutions. Our experience at this convention validates the vast opportunity that exists for Inventory Control Safes and Vault Doors and American Rebel's positioning as a leader in the industry," Lafferty added. American Rebel noted that it had planned to exhibit at five different CannaCon Conventions throughout 2020, but due to coronavirus concerns, the CannaCon South event in Oklahoma City was the first such event for the year. The company said it had reached out to its dealer account in Oklahoma, Lock It Up Safe Company, to work the event together. "Over and above the five Inventory Safes sold at the event, we expect to do a lot of business after the show," said Lock It Up Safe founder Stephen Hall. "In addition to the Inventory Safes, many dispensary operators are building vault rooms and we expect to sell quite a few American Rebel Made in America Vault Doors too." Medical cannabis was legalized in mid-2018 in Oklahoma and is in full swing. There were 5,971 licensed growers, 2,087 dispensaries, and 1,328 processors in the state as of mid-September. So far in 2020, more than $45 million in tax proceeds from medical marijuana sales have gone to state and local entities, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission. The company, which has offices in Nashville and Lenexa, Kansas, offers six different models of floor safes, wall safes, and personal safes to retailers and specialty safe stores across America. Its sleek cannabis safe is the industry’s first inventory control safe. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 👓 View full article

