The drug maker said access to the treatment would be extremely limited at first, with only enough doses for 50,000 patients. Here’s the latest.

Regeneron Asks F.D.A. for Emergency Approval for Drug That Trump Claimed Cured Him The company said that doses of the unproven treatment would be available for 50,000 patients. It’s impossible to know whether it helped the president.

NYTimes.com 11 hours ago