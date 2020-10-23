FDA Approves Antiviral Remdesivir As COVID-19 Treatment
Friday, 23 October 2020 () The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Gilead Sciences’ expensive antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19, expanding its earlier emergency use authorization and guaranteeing huge profits for the company.
Remdesivir has become the first and only drug to be officially approved in the US for treating...
As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic with the race for a vaccine raging, treatment for Covid-19 has been large dependent on Remdesivir and HCQ that have been touted as the wonder..
