FDA Approves Antiviral Remdesivir As COVID-19 Treatment

Eurasia Review Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
FDA Approves Antiviral Remdesivir As COVID-19 TreatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Gilead Sciences’ expensive antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19, expanding its earlier emergency use authorization and guaranteeing huge profits for the company.

Remdesivir has become the first and only drug to be officially approved in the US for treating...
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: FDA approves remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospital

FDA approves remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospital 00:53

 The antiviral drug remdesivir is the first and only drug approved for COVID-19 treatment in the U.S.

