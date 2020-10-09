Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden, Harris get on the bus to small businesses in Arizona

bizjournals Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, on their first trip to Arizona, dropped by a union hall Thursday and several small businesses they say need federal relief from the Covid-19 pandemic. Their bus tour, which began in Flagstaff, included an outdoor stop at Barrio Cafe, a central Phoenix staple known nationally for its Mexican cuisine. Small business owners, particularly in Phoenix, are “busting their necks,” Biden said – and that didn’t have to happen. “Too…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Kamala Harris talks Arizona voting, representing minorities in one-on-one with ABC15 [Video]

Sen. Kamala Harris talks Arizona voting, representing minorities in one-on-one with ABC15

ABC15 sat down one-on-one with Senator Kamala Harris Thursday just moments after she spoke at the Carpenters Local Union in Phoenix during a campaign event with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 08:45Published
Biden and Harris speak to supporters in Phoenix [Video]

Biden and Harris speak to supporters in Phoenix

Biden and Harris speak to supporters in Phoenix

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:57Published
Doug Emhoff, Husband Of Kamala Harris, Will Join Democratic Leaders In 'Biden For Colorado Car Rally' [Video]

Doug Emhoff, Husband Of Kamala Harris, Will Join Democratic Leaders In 'Biden For Colorado Car Rally'

One day after attending the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Doug Emhoff is campaigning for the Biden/Harris ticket in Colorado. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:29Published

Tweets about this

CafeToubaCoffee

#CafeTouba Biden, Harris get on the bus to small businesses in Arizona https://t.co/z4MuZTdnoF 10 minutes ago

kksham412

Kenneth Sham RT @SKYRIDER4538: Harris Lie # 1 Biden will eliminate #Trump Tax Cut. Harris said no. Biden said yes. Tax cuts are not for the big c… 12 minutes ago

KittyLenoir

kittylenoir RT @NicoleValdesTV: DEMS IN AZ: Presidential hopeful ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ & running mate ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ speaking to a small group in Phoenix in jus… 17 minutes ago

SuzieQ69011784

Na Na Hey Hey #Trump2020 @chipfranklin @DonaldJTrumpJr Why is there such small turnout's at Biden's and Harris's Conference? I mean, I've se… https://t.co/zC9zY56rVp 21 minutes ago

jpmrtz

Kristofer Rosmarin @40wattbulb The fact Biden/Harris won’t denounce specifically the Marxist mobs going around destroying small busine… https://t.co/eOM9Ra8wp0 43 minutes ago

jyjwilson

Jocelyn Wilson RT @cronkitenews: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on Thursday took their first trip to Arizona t… 1 hour ago

cronkitenews

Cronkite News Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on Thursday took their first trip to Ari… https://t.co/wXgiR6mBG7 1 hour ago

engine_small

winters small engine RT @DonaldJTrumpJr: Does anyone else find it awfully coincidental that the morning after Mike Pence destroys Kamala Harris in a debate that… 2 hours ago