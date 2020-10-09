Biden, Harris get on the bus to small businesses in Arizona Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, on their first trip to Arizona, dropped by a union hall Thursday and several small businesses they say need federal relief from the Covid-19 pandemic. Their bus tour, which began in Flagstaff, included an outdoor stop at Barrio Cafe, a central Phoenix staple known nationally for its Mexican cuisine. Small business owners, particularly in Phoenix, are “busting their necks,” Biden said – and that didn’t have to happen. “Too… 👓 View full article

