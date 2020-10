Muser RT @businessinsider: Xilinx soars 17% on report rival AMD is in talks to buy it for $30 billion https://t.co/S3K7TQpH9O 15 minutes ago El Felinezco RT @iElielSepulchro: Xilinx soars 17% on report rival AMD is in talks to buy it for $30 billion (XLNX) https://t.co/0Qb8QCRzPe (https://t.cā€¦ 16 minutes ago Eliel Sepulchro Xilinx soars 17% on report rival AMD is in talks to buy it for $30 billion (XLNX) https://t.co/w2bsoo7AA5 (ā€¦ https://t.co/nS2CbYvaW9 19 minutes ago Eliel Sepulchro Xilinx soars 17% on report rival AMD is in talks to buy it for $30 billion (XLNX) https://t.co/0Qb8QCRzPe (ā€¦ https://t.co/jucqS2zbgs 24 minutes ago Business Insider Xilinx soars 17% on report rival AMD is in talks to buy it for $30 billion https://t.co/S3K7TQpH9O 25 minutes ago