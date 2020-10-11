Global  
 

No fans, no funds: Projected game-day losses for Giants, A's, other MLB teams in 2020 with no fans in attendance

bizjournals Sunday, 11 October 2020
As Major League Baseball teams move through the playoffs, they do so having completed a 2020 regular season unlike any other. That includes how costly it was. The pandemic forced each team’s schedule to be cut from its traditional 162 games to a truncated 60-game slate. That meant instead of teams having 81 home games, each club hosted just 30 games. Perhaps more notably, teams played their games without fans in the stands due to social-distancing considerations. How much did that cost each team?…
