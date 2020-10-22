Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China criticizes US media controls as 'political oppression'

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government on Thursday condemned a U.S. decision to require more Chinese media outlets to register as foreign missions but gave no indication whether Beijing might retaliate.

The steps announced Wednesday by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo apply to six newspapers and other outlets, which requires them to identify their employees. Similar measures were imposed earlier on nine other Chinese outlets.

The Trump administration has indicated it might refuse visas for some of their employees, which prompted Beijing to say it might withhold visas for the few remaining American reporters in China.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Liajian, called the latest U.S. steps “political oppression.”

“China firmly opposes and strongly condemns unreasonable U.S. actions,” Zhao said at a regular news briefing. “China urges the United States to change course, correct its mistakes and stop the political suppression and unreasonable restrictions on Chinese media.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

China's state media outlet mocks Trump for contracting coronavirus [Video]

China's state media outlet mocks Trump for contracting coronavirus

China's state media outlet mocks Trump for contracting coronavirus

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:01Published
Watch: Anti-China protests intensify in Nepal against land encroachment [Video]

Watch: Anti-China protests intensify in Nepal against land encroachment

Anti-China protests are now intensifying in Kathmandu against illegal construction by the Chinese in Nepalese territory. Members of the Nepal Students union held protests in front of the Chinese..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published
Hong Kong journalists warn of new threat to media freedom [Video]

Hong Kong journalists warn of new threat to media freedom

Police have announced a new definition of what constitutes recognised media after China imposed controversial and widely condemned security law.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published

Related news from verified sources

China Criticizes US Media Controls as 'Political Oppression'

 China's government on Thursday demanded Washington stop "political oppression" of Chinese media after more were ordered to register as foreign missions but gave...
Newsmax

Beijing promises response to ‘political oppression’ after US designates six Chinese media outlets as foreign missions

Beijing promises response to ‘political oppression’ after US designates six Chinese media outlets as foreign missions Beijing has said that it will take appropriate action in retaliation against Washington’s decision to force several Chinese news organizations to register as...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

NextGenInsure

Sushil Pramanick China criticizes US media controls as 'political oppression' https://t.co/ohwadXf5ia 14 hours ago

LegislativeStar

Legislative Star Trump ordered China’s consulate in Houston closed, ordered sanctions on Chinese officials. Beijing responded by clo… https://t.co/RN4xi0m61B 2 days ago

DTNMarkets

DTN Markets China's government on Thursday demanded Washington stop "political oppression" of Chinese media after more were ord… https://t.co/IZkXbYIwJo 4 days ago

JamesM_Wise

James M. Wise how, how would they "retaliate"? open up their most censored system in the world? Allow Google into the country? De… https://t.co/PI9yhgfvnj 4 days ago

PaulPhaneuf

Paul Phaneuf China Criticizes US Media Controls as 'Political Oppression' https://t.co/Zi5LJHuO0v Follow @PaulPhaneuf Author: Sovereign Under God 4 days ago

thehawk

The Hawk China Criticizes US Media Controls As 'Political Oppression' #China #USMedia https://t.co/M5AD8fSuNW 4 days ago

InfoseekChina

InfoseekChina (AP) China criticizes US media controls as ‘political oppression’ https://t.co/15k2MdQf2Y https://t.co/bjY3dok6HD 4 days ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#WorldNews Story: China Criticizes US Media Controls as 'Political Oppression' #News": https://t.co/kb2Cl48MRB 4 days ago