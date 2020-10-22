|
Beijing promises response to ‘political oppression’ after US designates six Chinese media outlets as foreign missions
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Beijing has said that it will take appropriate action in retaliation against Washington’s decision to force several Chinese news organizations to register as foreign missions operating in the US. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the State Department would label six China-based media outlets that work in the US as foreign missions, which requires the organizations to identify its employees to the US government. The secretary of state claimed that the move...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Xi touts China's sovereignty on war anniversary
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27Published
Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:57Published
Ireland suspends extradition treaty with Hong KongIreland has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong due to concerns over national security legislation that Beijing imposed on the semi-autonomous state..
WorldNews
Shanghai-Beijing railway to adopt floating price systemThe high-speed railway between Shanghai and Beijing will adopt a floating ticket price system, Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway Co Ltd announced on Friday...
WorldNews
United States Department of State United States federal executive department responsible for foreign affairs
Mike Pompeo arrives in India for 2+2 Ministerial DialogueUS secretary of state Mike Pompeo along with his wife Susan arrived in New Delhi on Monday for the third India-US 2+2 ministerial Dialogue on Tuesday. The..
IndiaTimes
Bulgaria, Kosovo, North Macedonia Join U.S. Initiative To Block Chinese Equipment In 5G NetworkBulgaria, Kosovo, and North Macedonia have signed declarations with the United States on the security of 5G wireless communications networks under which they..
WorldNews
US will probably discuss India-China border situation during 2+2 dialogue: State Dept officialThe situation on the Line of Actual Control will probably be discussed at some point during 2+2 dialogue and the United States is watching the situation closely..
IndiaTimes
LAC situation to be discussed at 2+2 dialogue with India, BECA agreement in works: US State DeptUS Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Defence secretary Mark Esper will participate in the 2+2 meeting which will take place on October 26 and 27.
DNA
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05Published
Pompeo's RNC speech under investigation for possible Hatch Act violationPompeo delivered his speech to the Republican National Convention from a hotel in Jerusalem, where he was visiting as part of a multi-day swing through the..
CBS News
Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:41Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this