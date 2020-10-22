Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beijing promises response to ‘political oppression’ after US designates six Chinese media outlets as foreign missions

WorldNews Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Beijing promises response to ‘political oppression’ after US designates six Chinese media outlets as foreign missionsBeijing has said that it will take appropriate action in retaliation against Washington’s decision to force several Chinese news organizations to register as foreign missions operating in the US. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the State Department would label six China-based media outlets that work in the US as foreign missions, which requires the organizations to identify its employees to the US government. The secretary of state claimed that the move...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Pompeo ‘looking forward’ to 2+2 India-US ministerial dialogue, to raise China concerns

Pompeo ‘looking forward’ to 2+2 India-US ministerial dialogue, to raise China concerns 02:58

 US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that he is looking forward to the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. “I am looking forward to our 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with our Indian friends. It was postponed because of the virus. I'm glad that we will be able to execute that in person in just a few...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Xi touts China's sovereignty on war anniversary [Video]

Xi touts China's sovereignty on war anniversary

Amid growing contention over the democratically-ruled island of Taiwan,Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday China will never allow its sovereignty, security and development interests to be undermined. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published
Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors [Video]

Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors

The second and final debate between US Presidential election candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden saw better articulation of their views and policy visions, but one area which didn't see much discussion was foreign policy. India was mentioned just once by Trump, when he called the country's air 'filthy' while commenting on climate change commitments. So which would be better for India - a continuation of the Trump administration in the White House, or the victory of challenger Biden? One big factor in the equation would be the next US government's attitude towards China. While Trump has been increasingly confrontational with Beijing, experts feel that Biden may adopt a less aggressive strategy. Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:57Published

Ireland suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

 Ireland has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong due to concerns over national security legislation that Beijing imposed on the semi-autonomous state..
WorldNews

Shanghai-Beijing railway to adopt floating price system

 The high-speed railway between Shanghai and Beijing will adopt a floating ticket price system, Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway Co Ltd announced on Friday...
WorldNews

United States Department of State United States Department of State United States federal executive department responsible for foreign affairs

Mike Pompeo arrives in India for 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

 US secretary of state Mike Pompeo along with his wife Susan arrived in New Delhi on Monday for the third India-US 2+2 ministerial Dialogue on Tuesday. The..
IndiaTimes

Bulgaria, Kosovo, North Macedonia Join U.S. Initiative To Block Chinese Equipment In 5G Network

 Bulgaria, Kosovo, and North Macedonia have signed declarations with the United States on the security of 5G wireless communications networks under which they..
WorldNews

US will probably discuss India-China border situation during 2+2 dialogue: State Dept official

 The situation on the Line of Actual Control will probably be discussed at some point during 2+2 dialogue and the United States is watching the situation closely..
IndiaTimes

LAC situation to be discussed at 2+2 dialogue with India, BECA agreement in works: US State Dept

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Defence secretary Mark Esper will participate in the 2+2 meeting which will take place on October 26 and 27.
DNA

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo [Video]

Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Delhi on October 26. Pompeo is in India to participate in the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The meeting will take place on October 27.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Pompeo's RNC speech under investigation for possible Hatch Act violation

 Pompeo delivered his speech to the Republican National Convention from a hotel in Jerusalem, where he was visiting as part of a multi-day swing through the..
CBS News
Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension [Video]

Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension

As tension between India and China persists along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, top members of the Donald Trump administration arrived in India for the high-level 2+2 dialogue. US Secretaries of State and Defence, Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper, reached Delhi on October 26, 2020. The 2+2 talks have been scheduled between Pompeo, Esper and their Indian counterparts Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh, on October 27. After his arrival, Esper was accorded Guard of Honour at South Block before he held a meeting with Singh. Chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, were present at the meeting. Ahead of his trip, Pompeo had alluded to the China agenda on the table. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:41Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Anti-China protests intensify in Nepal against land encroachment [Video]

Watch: Anti-China protests intensify in Nepal against land encroachment

Anti-China protests are now intensifying in Kathmandu against illegal construction by the Chinese in Nepalese territory. Members of the Nepal Students union held protests in front of the Chinese..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published
'China opposes attempt of US to abuse national security concept regarding TikTok' [Video]

'China opposes attempt of US to abuse national security concept regarding TikTok'

While addressing a press conference in Beijing on September 11, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "Regarding TikTok, China opposes the United States (US) attempt to abuse..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
Massive protest held in Dhaka against China's repression of Uighur Muslims [Video]

Massive protest held in Dhaka against China's repression of Uighur Muslims

A massive protest was held outside Dhaka Press Club on Friday to condemn the Chinese brutality and suppression against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang Autonomous region. Bangladesh Freedom Fighters..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper set to arrive in India today; key military pact on agenda

 Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval and hold discussions with other government and business leaders on ways to...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimesHindu

In Asia, U.S.'s Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China

In Asia, U.S.'s Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China By Sanjeev Miglani NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo is flying to India next week to strengthen strategic ties with a nation that is...
WorldNews

US-India Talks Comes Amid Heightened China Tensions

US-India Talks Comes Amid Heightened China Tensions By Nike Ching U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper departed for India Sunday to strengthen bilateral security cooperation as...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this