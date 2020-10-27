Global  
 

Sign of the times: College GameDay headed to the Masters

bizjournals Tuesday, 27 October 2020
College GameDay will broadcast live from an unconventional location next month: Augusta National Golf Club. The famous golf course in Augusta, Ga. and ESPN Inc. have partnered to bring the popular college football pregame show to the Masters Tournament on Nov. 14. for what will be a Saturday unlike any other in years’ past. College GameDay will originate from the Par 3 course at the Augusta National Golf Club during the Masters, which was postponed due to the pandemic. “Anytime College GameDay…
