Sign of the times: College GameDay headed to the Masters
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () College GameDay will broadcast live from an unconventional location next month: Augusta National Golf Club. The famous golf course in Augusta, Ga. and ESPN Inc. have partnered to bring the popular college football pregame show to the Masters Tournament on Nov. 14. for what will be a Saturday unlike any other in years’ past. College GameDay will originate from the Par 3 course at the Augusta National Golf Club during the Masters, which was postponed due to the pandemic. “Anytime College GameDay…
A teen from Illinois won the prestigious National Gold Award from the Girl Scouts because of her college sexual assault database. While applying for college last fall, campus safety was top of mind for..
Many high school seniors are certainly hoping to be on college campuses next fall. This is the time of year students are typically filling out their college applications, but COVID has thrown a wrench..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:58Published
Tweets about this
Atlanta News Atl Business Chronicle: Sign of the times: College GameDay headed to the Masters https://t.co/bTTgtZeBQ6 36 minutes ago