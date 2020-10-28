How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

The S&P 500 had its worst day since June and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 900 points Wednesday as surging coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe threatened more pain for the economy.



The selling was widespread, with 96% of stocks in the S&P 500 closing lower. The declines followed a broad sell-off for stocks indexes in Europe, where the governments in France and Germany imposed new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.



On Wednesday:



The S&P 500 fell 119.65 points, or 3.5%, to 3,271.03.



The Dow lost 943.24 points, or 3.4%, to 26,519.95.



The Nasdaq composite slumped 426.48 points, or 3.7%, to 11,004.87.



The Russell 2000 small-cap index gave up 47.21 points, or 3%, to 1,543.28.



For the week:



The S&P 500 is down 194.36 points, or 5.6%.



The Dow is down 1,815.62 points, or 6.4%.



The Nasdaq is down 543.41 points, or 4.7%.



The Russell 2000 is down 97.23 points, or 5.9%.



For the year:



The S&P 500 is up 40.25 points, or 1.2%.



The Dow is down 2,018.49 points, or 7.%.



The Nasdaq is up 2,032.26 points, or 22.7%.



The Russell 2000 is down 125.19 points, or 7.5%. 👓 View full article

