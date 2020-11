You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick Hopes To Defend Her Seat Against Republican Brandon Martin i



Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is battling Republican Brandon Martin in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The district is located in the Southeast of the state and encompasses about two-thirds of the city.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 hours ago Rep. Colin Allred Defeats Genevieve Collins For US House Seat In Texas’ 32nd Congressional District



Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred will maintain his seat representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District with a 52.6% to 45.4% lead over Republican challenger Genevieve Collins with 98% of precincts.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:37 Published 3 hours ago Republican Maria Elvira Salazar Flips District 27 Seat



CBS4's Jim Berry reports on her victory over Democratic incumbent Donna Shalala. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:15 Published 3 hours ago

Tweets about this