St George Mining continues focus on key projects in Paterson Province and North-Eastern Goldfields Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) is strongly focused on progressing its key projects in areas of Western Australia that are attracting strong interest - Paterson Province and the Agnew-Wiluna Belt of the North-Eastern Goldfields. The company has had some encouraging results from both the Paterson Project and Mt Alexander Project, setting the stage for further progress. Programs of Works (PoW) have been approved for the Paterson Project within the Paterson Province where a drilling campaign has been designed to test key areas and high priority targets. A PoW for this drill campaign has been approved by DMIRS and a heritage survey is scheduled to be completed at the project in early 2021 prior to the start of drilling. Prospective exploration frontier St George believes the Paterson Province of Western Australia, particularly the North Paterson, is “one of the most active” and prospective exploration frontiers in Australia. Exploration programs are underway by major mining companies such as Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO), Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG), OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) and Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM). Junior exploration companies are also active in the area including Encounter Resources Ltd (ASX:ENR), Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY), DeGrey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG), Artemis Resources Ltd (ASX:ARV) and Sipa Resources Limited (ASX:SRI) – some of which have already entered into lucrative farm-in deals with major companies. St George has two granted exploration licences in the Northern Paterson – E45/5422 and E45/5266 – encompassing around 445 square kilometres of prospective tenure. High-priority targets ready for drilling The company identified prominent magnetic features interpreted to represent key stratigraphic units and granitic intrusions similar to those known to host major precious metals and base metals discoveries in the region after completing a high-resolution gravity and airborne magnetic survey in March. A further detailed gravity survey was then completed at E45/5226 during June and July and a review of the gravity and magnetic data highlighted a number of important features and coincident anomalies within the project, including one that is associated with an historical late time (CH14) airborne electromagnetic (GeoTEM) anomaly. The interpreted tectonic and stratigraphic setting of the Paterson Project is highly prospective for copper and gold mineralisation. Similar geophysical signatures are seen at major deposits in the region including Winu, Nifty and Havieron. St George’s areas of interest and high priority targets are ready for immediate drill testing upon access approval. Mt Alexander Nickel-Copper Sulphide Project The company is moving quickly to drill test two very strong off-hole electromagnetic (EM) conductors identified in an unexplored area of the Mt Alexander Nickel-Copper Sulphide Project in WA. Conductors have been modelled with conductivity of 49,000 and 16,200 Siemens respectively in a downhole EM survey and represent strong potential for a new discovery of massive sulphide mineralisation. They were detected about 475 metres downhole in hole MAD184 and represent the deepest conductors ever identified at Mt Alexander with the company having started the drilling program at the end of October. The current drill program at Mt Alexander is focused on deeper drilling to test conductive features identified by several geophysical surveys completed by St George across the Cathedrals Belt. Identified drill targets are below and down-dip from the shallow high-grade deposits already discovered in the belt. The first hole to be drilled will test the 49,000 Siemens conductor identified from the DHEM survey in MAD184, followed by a hole to test the 16,200 Siemens conductor from MAD184. Further holes will be planned based on the results from DHEM surveys in the new holes as well as in MAD185 in which data indicated that a strong EM response was approaching at 325 metres. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

