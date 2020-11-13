News Brief: Bolton's Message To Republicans, Biden's Economy, COVID-19 Vaccine
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
John Bolton urges Republicans to accept a Biden presidency. Biden could see a boom in the economy with the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine. And, poorer countries might not receive a vaccine until 2023.
