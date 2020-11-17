Controversial Fed nominee Shelton faces razor-thin vote Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )





Shelton is an unusually caustic critic of the Fed and is opposed by three GOP senators. Expected absences from two GOP senators who support Shelton could block her from advancing in Tuesday's vote. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, D-Calif., did not vote in an earlier Senate tally, but if she returns for the vote on Shelton, the nomination could fail.



The situation is further complicated because Senator-elect Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is set to join the Senate when the chamber returns from its Thanksgiving break. That could leave Shelton short of support for confirmation if Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., seeks a revote next month.



Shelton, a conservative economics commentator, is opposed by Senate Democrats, most economists, and many former Fed officials for her past support of the gold standard and for writings that questioned the Fed’s political independence. Under the gold standard, the U.S. dollar’s value is tied to gold. Under that approach, the Fed has had less leeway to adjust interest rates, even in a severe



Shelton was approved by the Senate Finance Committee on a 13-12 party-line vote in July. Senate Democrats criticized her for appearing to flip-flop on many positions, including near-zero interest rates. She opposed ultra-low rates during President Barack Obama’s presidency but supported them after President Donald Trump took office and demanded that the Fed lower its short-term benchmark rate.



