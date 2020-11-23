Global  
 

Rajan, Acharya denounce new banking proposal

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) proposal to allow large corporate houses to set up banks is a "bombshell", former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and ex-deputy governor Viral Acharya wrote in a joint articles on Monday.
