Rajan, Acharya denounce new banking proposal Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) proposal to allow large corporate houses to set up banks is a "bombshell", former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and ex-deputy governor Viral Acharya wrote in a joint articles on Monday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

