S&P/ASX 200 gains 1.12% as Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows 90% efficacy

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) is lifting for a second day, with the index up 1.12% to 6,635 by around 1.55 pm on positive news surrounding COVID-19 vaccine development and progress on the transfer of power to US President-elect Joe Biden. With just a week left in November, the S&P/ASX 200 is up 11.8% this month and is on track to have the best month in 32 years and best November in over 80 years. Vaccine hopes AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine developed along with the University of Oxford could be around 90% effective under a one-dosing regimen. The British-Swedish drugmaker's initial trial results mark a fresh breakthrough against a pandemic that has killed nearly 1.4 million people worldwide. Record iron ore exports Preliminary trade data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the nation's exports increased 6% to $30.5 billion in October, with iron ore accounting for about a third of that. Iron ore exports reached a record high of $10.9 billion last month, but the country’s trade balance shrunk over the month on increased imports of cars, gaming consoles and phones. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) (+9.43%), Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) (+9.37%), Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) (+9.09%), Euro Manganese Inc CDI (ASX:EMN) (+10.20%), Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) (+13.04%), Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) (+12.07%) and Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) (+10.00%). Proactive news headlines: Blackstone Minerals geophysics team strikes again with large new nickel-copper-PGE target at King Snake Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) (FRA:B9S) has generated a new high-priority nickel-copper-platinum group element (PGE) target at the King Snake prospect, which has been described as the best target to date at the Ta Khoa Project in northern Vietnam. Kingston Resources takes big step to becoming low-cost, mid-tier gold producer with positive PFS for Misima in PNG Kingston Resources Limited (ASX:KSN) (FRA:RZZ) has taken an important step towards becoming a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer in the Asia-Pacific region with the completion of a positive pre-feasibility study (PFS) for its flagship 100%-owned Misima Gold Project in Papua New Guinea. Pure Minerals formally secures site for QPM's TECH Project in Townsville Pure Minerals Ltd (ASX:PM1) (FRA:4EA.F) has entered into a binding reservation deed with Townsville City Council (TCC) for the land allocated for the TECH Project of wholly-owned subsidiary Queensland Pacific Metals Pty Ltd (QPM), which aims to produce critical battery chemicals. Cobalt Blue to source ethical cobalt from an emerging Australian mine Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) (FRA:COH) is developing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) in far west New South Wales as an exciting new advance for ethical investment and a positive environmental and principled supply solution for cobalt, a metal integral to the world’s sustainable future. Australian Vanadium begins diamond drilling to gather key data at Gabanintha Southern Resource blocks Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) (OTCMKTS:ATVVF) (FRA:JT71) has started geotechnical diamond drilling at Gabanintha Southern Resource blocks 50 and 60 of the Australian Vanadium Project to gather data for metallurgical and geotechnical purposes. Red River Resources renews lead and zinc offtake deal with Trafigura and sets up new working capital facility Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) (FRA:R1R) has renewed the lead and zinc concentrate offtake agreements and established an extended working capital facility with Trafigura Pte Ltd. Anteris Technologies progresses towards completing DurAVR™ Transcatheter Heart Valve study Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR) is well on the way to achieving its operational goal for 2020 of completing the study of its proprietary DurAVR™ Transcatheter Heart Valve. MGC Pharmaceuticals completing drawdown of $3.5 million convertible note with US-based investment fund MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:MXC) (OTCMKTS:MGCLF) (FRA:H5O) is completing a drawdown under a convertible securities financing agreement with United States-based investment fund Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund LLC. Firefinch boosts gold resources at new Morila project in Mali to 1.49 million ounces Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX) (OTCMKTS:EEYMF) (FRA:N9F) has seen its initial gold resource estimate for the newly acquired Morila Project in Mali, West Africa, increase to 1.49 million ounces with the inclusion of new estimates for three previously mined open pits – N’Tiola, Viper and Domba. 👓 View full article

