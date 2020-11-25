Sanford Health CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft is out after mask remarks
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Sanford Health, a major health provider in rural Minnesota and the Dakotas, said Tuesday that it had “mutually agreed to part ways” with CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft, who's led the company since 1996. The move comes a week after Krabbenhoft told employees he wouldn't wear a face mask in the office because he had already had Covid-19 and didn't need one.
