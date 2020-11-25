This Thanksgiving’s trends: Bigger grocery bills, fewer people around the table
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () The Covid-19 pandemic has Americans planning smaller Thanksgiving get-togethers but spending more on their food and drink spread. That’s according to LendingTree, which surveyed more than 2,000 people about their holiday spending plans. Plans for more small gatherings this Thanksgiving aren’t surprising, given that the novel coronavirus is spreading significantly in most areas of the country, public health experts have urged Americans not to travel and some states have set limits on the number…