Tony Hsieh was both a visionary and a genius. He was also fundamentally someone who wanted to make people happy.

The founder of the wildly successful online shoe company Zappos has died. He was just 46 years old.
According to Business Insider, Tony Hsieh died from injuries related to a house fire in Connecticut, where he was visiting.
According to Business Insider, Hsieh was described as a visionary by many,...
