Tony Hsieh was both a visionary and a genius. He was also fundamentally someone who wanted to make people happy.

Business Insider Sunday, 29 November 2020
Tony Hsieh's longtime friend, Sarah Lacy, writes that the entrepreneur had an "over-sized Willy Wonka whimsy" and wanted to live in a world of "yes."
News video: Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh Dead At 46

 The founder of the wildly successful online shoe company Zappos has died. He was just 46 years old. According to Business Insider, Tony Hsieh died from injuries related to a house fire in Connecticut, where he was visiting. According to Business Insider, Hsieh was described as a visionary by many,...

