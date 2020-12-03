HCL's Roshni Nadar is richest woman in India Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

IT major HCL Technologies' Roshni Nadar Malhotra has topped a list of the richest women in the country with a networth of Rs 54,850 crore, followed by Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at Rs 36,600 crore, a report said on Thursday. 👓 View full article

0

