DoorDash IPO price raised above US$100 per share ahead of imminent float Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

DoorDash Inc, America’s largest food delivery firm, has raised the price for its initial public offering (IPO) once again just before its shares begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning. According to reports, the firm has priced its IPO at US$102 per share, above the US$90-US$95 range announced last week which itself was raised from a previous range of US$75-US$85. READ: DoorDash raises IPO price ahead of planned float The company is expected to raise around US$3.4bn through the IPO, while the share pricing means it is expected to list with a market valuation of just over US$32bn. The expected IPO market cap is also massively ahead of a previous US$16bn valuation in June. The company filed its IPO prospectus in November as the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to a boom in sales over the year, with revenues for the first nine months of the firm’s current financial year more than tripling to US$1.9bn from US$587mln in the prior year. READ: Airbnb hikes offer price ahead of Thursday's IPO DoorDash seems to be looking to ride a wave of investor optimism following the announcement of several vaccines for COVID-19 to cash in from its float, with online room rental platform Airbnb also pushing ahead with plans to list on Thursday, which could see it raise as much as US$3.4bn. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Reuters Studio - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published Airbnb hikes IPO price range 01:18 Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in a stock market launch later this week after boosting its price range, capping a stunning recovery in its fortunes after it was heavily damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. Fred Katayama reports. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DoorDash files for an IPO



Door Dash is going public Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:32 Published on November 14, 2020 DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth



DoorDash, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published on November 13, 2020

Related news from verified sources DoorDash raises IPO price ahead of planned float DoorDash Inc has raised the price of the initial public offering (IPO) to between US$90-US$95 per share from the previous range of US$75-US$85 announced at the...

Proactive Investors 5 days ago





