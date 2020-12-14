Larry Ellison bids aloha to California, confirms move to Hawaii
Monday, 14 December 2020 () Oracle founder and Chairman Larry Ellison said Monday that he has moved to Hawaii from California after Oracle’s announcement of a headquarters move to Austin spurred questions as to whether the billionaire was also headed to Texas. “Following Friday’s announcement … I’ve received a number of inquiries about whether or not I will be moving to Texas,” Ellison wrote to employees Monday, according to a Vox report. “The answer is no. “I’ve moved to the state of Hawaii and I’ll…