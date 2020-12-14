Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Larry Ellison bids aloha to California, confirms move to Hawaii

bizjournals Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Oracle founder and Chairman Larry Ellison said Monday that he has moved to Hawaii from California after Oracle’s announcement of a headquarters move to Austin spurred questions as to whether the billionaire was also headed to Texas. “Following Friday’s announcement … I’ve received a number of inquiries about whether or not I will be moving to Texas,” Ellison wrote to employees Monday, according to a Vox report. “The answer is no.  “I’ve moved to the state of Hawaii and I’ll…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Oracle founder Larry Ellison opts for Hawaii over Texas when software giant leaves Silicon Valley

 Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison plans to work via Zoom from Hawaii when the software giant makes the move to Texas.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Newsmaxbizjournals

Oracle's Ellison relocates from California to Hawaii

 Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has moved from California's Silicon Valley to the Hawaiian island of Lanai.
Upworthy

Billionaire Larry Ellison moves his primary residence to Lanai, fleeing California

 Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison said he has moved his primary residence to Hawaii, becoming the latest Silicon Valley executive to...
Upworthy