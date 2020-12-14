Larry Ellison bids aloha to California, confirms move to Hawaii

Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Oracle founder and Chairman Larry Ellison said Monday that he has moved to Hawaii from California after Oracle’s announcement of a headquarters move to Austin spurred questions as to whether the billionaire was also headed to Texas. “Following Friday’s announcement … I’ve received a number of inquiries about whether or not I will be moving to Texas,” Ellison wrote to employees Monday, according to a Vox report. “The answer is no. “I’ve moved to the state of Hawaii and I’ll…