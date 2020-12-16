Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook pauses political ad ban for Georgia runoffs

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook said Tuesday it will temporarily pause its ban on political advertising in the U.S. to allow ads for the Georgia runoff elections for the state’s two Senate seats.

The broader political ad ban for the rest of the country still stands.

The social media giant banned new election and political ads six weeks ago, after the polls closed on Election Day. It was an extension of an earlier restriction on new political ads in the week leading up to Nov. 3.

Facebook said in a blog post it will reject political ads not specifically targeted to Georgia.

Early in-person voting began Monday in the Georgia runoff. The two races in which Democrats the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff try to oust Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively, will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ahead of Georgia Runoffs, Google Makes a Critical Change [Video]

Ahead of Georgia Runoffs, Google Makes a Critical Change

Expect to see political ads again. Google will reportedly lift its post-election political ad ban ahead of the Georgia runoffs.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published
Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads [Video]

Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads

Facebook expects that its post-election ban on political ads will last another month, according to an email the social media company sent to advertisers on Wednesday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook will resume political ads just for Georgia’s Senate runoff election

Facebook will resume political ads just for Georgia’s Senate runoff election Photo by Michele Doying / The Verge Facebook on Tuesday said it would make an exception to its political ad ban to let campaigns and other political...
The Verge Also reported by •engadgetMediaiteNewsmax