Alert: US jobless claims rise to 885,000 as layoffs remain elevated amid resurgence of virus Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims rise to 885,000 as layoffs remain elevated amid resurgence of virus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 712,000



, Weekly Jobless Claims , Fall to 712,000. The Department of Labor released its newest jobless claim data on Dec. 3. . The 712,000 new claims were less than the 780,000 economists had.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago