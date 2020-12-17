All of Bay Area now under state Covid-19 winter lockdown as Napa, San Mateo and Solano join rest of counties
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () Napa, San Mateo and Solano counties on Friday will join the rest of the region under state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions as a recent spike in cases has driven down the capacity for ICU beds in Bay Area hospitals. On Wednesday, the state's Covid-19 website revealed that the Bay Area ICU capacity dipped to 12.9%, causing new state guidelines to kick in. The stay-at-home order takes effect Thursday at 11:59 p.m. and will last for at least three weeks. The restrictions allow retail to remain open…