Map: California's 5 regions that could fall under stay-at-home order soon

California Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced a new regional framework Thursday for combating the coronavirus that divides the state into five regions.



The geographical groupings of counties are based on hospital networks, and if a region drops below 15% intensive care unit capacity, it must comply with a new stay-at-home order.



When the new shutdown rules go into effect, residents of that region cannot gather and certain businesses sectors must close.



Here's a rundown of the five regions and counties that fall into each:



*Northern California:* Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity



*Bay Area:* Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma



*Greater Sacramento:* Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba



*San Joaquin Valley:* Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne



*Southern California:* Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura



While Newsom said none of the regions fall under the order now, state projections show all counties are on track to move into a shutdown in December.



"The five regions that we have highlighted, most of these four out of the five, we anticipate as early as the next day or two, as early or rather as late as the next week or so, that the Greater Sacramento, Northern California regions, as well as San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions will have reached that 15% or less ICU capacity," Newsom said. "The Bay Area may have a few...

