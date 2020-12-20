Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' ex MacKenzie Scott wins PR war after donating billions
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () MacKenzie Scott became one of the richest woman on the planet the moment the ink dried on her divorce settlement in 2019.Her shock split with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos after 26 years of marriage made headlines across the world,...
Stephanie Bray, CEO of United Way of Sacramento, couldn’t contain her excitement after a phone call with philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos turned into a $10 million gift.