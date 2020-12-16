Global  
 

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott says she has given $4.1B to charity

CBC.ca Wednesday, 16 December 2020
MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has announced that she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.
