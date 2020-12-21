News24.com | US stocks open lower on UK Covid-19 spike despite US stimulus
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Wall Street stocks opened lower Monday as worries over a new highly-infectious strain of Covid-19 in Britain offset optimism from agreement on a long-delayed US stimulus bill.
