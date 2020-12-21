Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | US stocks open lower on UK Covid-19 spike despite US stimulus

News24 Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Wall Street stocks opened lower Monday as worries over a new highly-infectious strain of Covid-19 in Britain offset optimism from agreement on a long-delayed US stimulus bill.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stocks decline as COVID-19 cases surge [Video]

Stocks decline as COVID-19 cases surge

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as investors wrestled with fiscal stimulus developments, concerns over a lengthy rollout of vaccines, and a growing number of state-level shutdowns to combat the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published
US Stocks Waver, Dwindling Stimulus Chances [Video]

US Stocks Waver, Dwindling Stimulus Chances

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images US stocks wavered on Friday as new commentary from the White House cut into hopes for pre-election stimulus. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated a bill could..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published