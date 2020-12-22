Lithium Australia strengthens board skillset with appointment of Perth businesswoman
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) (OTCMKTS:LMMFF) (FRA:3MW) has appointed renowned Perth businesswoman Kristie Young as an independent non-executive director (NED) to further strengthen and broaden the experience and skillset of the board. Young has a unique background with more than 20 years’ experience across technical engineering, project evaluation, strategy, business development, growth, marketing, commercial, client management, governance and human resources. “Complementary to board” Lithium Australia chairman George Bauk said: “I would like to welcome Kristie to the board of Lithium Australia. "Kristie’s experience and qualifications are highly complementary to our current board composition and look forward to working with Kristie and her valuable contribution to the company’s future.” Young most recently held senior growth and business development executive roles with leading professional services firms, PwC and EY. She is a non-executive director with Primero Group, sits on the Wesley College board and the board of the Petroleum Club of WA. The new NED holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) Hons from the University of Queensland, a Post Graduate Diploma of Education (Mathematics & IT) from the University of Western Australia, is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds a CertIV HR from the Australian HR Institute.