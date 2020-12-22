New stimulus deal includes $15B for entertainment venues, museums and zoos
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Congressional leaders hashed out a $900 billion stimulus deal Sunday night, including new small business relief, a new PPP loan program — and $15 billion for entertainment venues, theaters, museums and zoos. While many of the provisions in the deal are simply extensions or reauthorizations of earlier programs, the grant program for venues is new. The legislation has not been released at the time of this article, but the Progressive Caucus Center released a more detailed breakdown of what the proposal…
We are possibly hours away from a new deal that could send $600 to most Americans and add $300 to unemployment checks. Lawmakers in Washington D.C. are expected to vote on the stimulus package today...
