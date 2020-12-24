House Republicans block a Democratic attempt to advance $2,000 stimulus checks that Trump is pressing for

Trump Sides With Democrats and
Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks.
On Tuesday night, President
Donald Trump posted a video to
Twitter criticizing the recently-passed
COVID-19 stimulus package.
During his rant, Trump said the legislation’s proposed
$600 stimulus checks were a “disgrace.”...
The House of Representatives failed to advance a measure that would increase direct payments to Americans under a certain income level to $2,000 from $600, as lawmakers await President Donald Trump’s..
When President Donald Trump vetoed the $900 billion stimulus bill Tuesday night, he claimed sending $600 checks to working Americans wasn't enough.
But according to Business Insider, some Republicans..