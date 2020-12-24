Global  
 

House Republicans block a Democratic attempt to advance $2,000 stimulus checks that Trump is pressing for

Business Insider Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi blasted the move and said she would hold another vote on $2,000 direct payments early next week.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks 01:18

 Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus package. During his rant, Trump said the legislation’s proposed $600 stimulus checks were a “disgrace.”...

House GOP kills bid for $2,000 stimulus checks [Video]

House GOP kills bid for $2,000 stimulus checks

The House of Representatives failed to advance a measure that would increase direct payments to Americans under a certain income level to $2,000 from $600, as lawmakers await President Donald Trump’s..

The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers [Video]

The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers

When President Donald Trump vetoed the $900 billion stimulus bill Tuesday night, he claimed sending $600 checks to working Americans wasn't enough. But according to Business Insider, some Republicans..

Unemployed Floridians hoping help comes sooner than later with PUA program ending Saturday [Video]

Unemployed Floridians hoping help comes sooner than later with PUA program ending Saturday

House Republicans blocked the bill Democrats filed this morning even after the President threatened to veto the COVID-19 relief package if the dollar amount wasn’t raised.

'Let's do it!': Schumer, Pelosi say they are eager to pass $2,000 stimulus checks that Trump says he supports

 Democratic lawmakers quickly responded to Trump's demand that Congress increase the size of the stimulus checks, asking him to convince Republicans.
Republicans Block Democratic Effort To Increase Direct Checks To $2,000

 House Republicans on Thursday blocked a bill by Democrats to provide direct checks of $2,000 to individuals on Thursday, after President Trump called on Congress...
Republicans block $2,000 virus checks despite Trump demand

 WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans shot down a Democratic bid on Thursday to pass President Donald Trump’s longshot, end-of-session...
