A pro-Trump lawyer called for Republican candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to be arrested as Georgia's runoff Senate race heats up
Sunday, 27 December 2020 (
1 hour ago) In a tweet on Friday, attorney Lin Wood urged Republicans to "break" the critical Georgia runoff election by refusing to vote.
