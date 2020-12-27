Global  
 

A pro-Trump lawyer called for Republican candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to be arrested as Georgia's runoff Senate race heats up

Business Insider Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
In a tweet on Friday, attorney Lin Wood urged Republicans to "break" the critical Georgia runoff election by refusing to vote.
