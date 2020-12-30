Kalamazoo Resources winds up diamond drilling at Lightning Prospect in central Victoria Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd (ASX:KZR) (OTCMKTS:KAMRF) completed a diamond drilling program earlier this month at Lightning Prospect in the northern section of Castlemaine Gold Project in Central Victoria. Drilling at the prospect started in early October within a private pine plantation in the northern section of the licence. This was designed to test an interpreted ‘Wattle Gully’ analogue structure near the historic ‘Nimrod’ mining area and consisted of six diamond holes for a total of 1,819 metres. Structure confirmed Preliminary geological interpretations of the results have confirmed the targeted Wattle Gully-style structure demonstrating good widths of quartz veining and alteration typical of the Castlemaine Goldfields. The Lightning Prospect was identified in 2019 as one of Kalamazoo’s top 10 prospects within the Castlemaine Gold Project. This assessment is based on historical gold production and records, historic drilling and the results from recent groundwork, geophysical and geochemical surveys and 3D structural modelling carried out by Kalamazoo. Lightning Prospect The Lightning Prospect is less than 5 kilometres north of the Wattle Gully Gold Mine, which operated between 1934 and 1969 and produced 1.1 million tonnes for 411,000 ounces of gold at 11.1 g/t. The target model for the Lightning Prospect is similar to both the Fosterville and Wattle Gully Mines which contain high-grade mineralisation associated with shallow-dipping fault ramp structures that cross-cut anticline-syncline folds. Final drill core assays are pending and will be reported later. 👓 View full article

