Good morning, Cincinnati, and Happy New Year’s Eve eve! Here are the five things you need to know to start your busy business day. The first U.S. case of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus, first detected in Britain, has been reported in Colorado, the Wall Street Journal reports. The man, in his 20s, had no history of travel and has been placed in isolation. Cincinnati said goodbye to dozens of prominent community and business leaders in 2020. Managing editor Bill Cieslewicz compiled…Full Article
Five things you need to know today, and new year, new you? No way
bizjournals 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Andrew Co. sheriff wraps up nearly 40 year career with the department
KQTV
Sheriff Bryan Atkins started working at the Andrew County Sheriff's Office in March of 1981, he said it all started with a desire..
ANCHORING: 5pm a block new year day
WTVQ Lexington, KY
You might like
More coverage
Coin removed from Russian man's nose, half-a-century later
Mid-Day
When a 59-year-old unnamed Russian man was six years old, he wedged a coin into his right nostril. First, he was too scared to tell..
-
Forest Flame set to win Indian 1,000 Guineas
Mid-Day
-
Spirituality Year: How a break from academics helps prepare men for priesthood
CNA
-
For Horoscope Forecast Check The Predictions By Leading Celebrity Astrologer - Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha
Mid-Day
-
Rohit Sharma And Four Other Indian Cricketers Put In Isolation For Possible Breach Of COVID-19 Protocol
Mid-Day