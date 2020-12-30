DeSantis provides update on Covid-19 vaccine distribution as Florida receives more doses

Florida is readying to receive more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which will go toward health care workers and elderly residents, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday. The state is preparing to receive 127,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, DeSantis said. Of that, 93,900 doses of the vaccine will be distributed to the county health departments that have not received vaccine doses. The remaining 33,200 doses will be sent to 54 hospitals that had not previously received the vaccine.…