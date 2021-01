McDonald's is set to roll out a new Crispy Chicken Sandwich in the U.S., starting February 24, a category that is growing faster than beef. The new sandwich will join the fast-food giant's long-time favorite line-up of Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Egg McMuffin and Filet-O-Fish sandwiches. The new sandwich comes with a brand new crispy, juicy, tender fillet made with all-white meat chicken.