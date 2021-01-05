American Airlines is banning emotional-support animals in a move that will force most owners to pay extra if they want their pets to travel with them.The airline said Tuesday that it will allow animals in the cabin free of charge...Full Article
American Airlines is grounding emotional-support animals
Emotional support animals will no longer be allowed on American Airlines flights, unless as carry-on pets or in the cargo.