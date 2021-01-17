'Don't wait to be rescued' and other advice from Women of Influence honorees

Sound advice transcends generations. For some, it can become a mantra. For others, a guiding light. During our Women of Influence event on Nov. 12, the Business Journal recognized 16 honorees and we asked them to share their best bits of advice for succeeding in business and life. These unforgettable tips include strategies for approaching challenges, how to judge whether a proposal will be successful, why it's important to value your time, leadership strategies and a few general philosophies on…