AMC Entertainment says imminent bankruptcy is 'off the table'

Talk of imminent bankruptcy “is completely off the table,” AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. CEO Adam Aron said in a Monday release. The claim comes after the Leawood, Kansas-based theater operator said it had raised more than $900 million in new capital since mid-December. AMC said it has raised or signed commitment letters to receive $917 million in new equity and debt capital since Dec. 14. Of that money, $506 million has come from the issuance of 164.7 million new shares of common stock and…