AMC Entertainment says imminent bankruptcy is 'off the table'

AMC Entertainment says imminent bankruptcy is 'off the table'

bizjournals

Published

Talk of imminent bankruptcy “is completely off the table,” AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. CEO Adam Aron said in a Monday release. The claim comes after the Leawood, Kansas-based theater operator said it had raised more than $900 million in new capital since mid-December. AMC said it has raised or signed commitment letters to receive $917 million in new equity and debt capital since Dec. 14. Of that money, $506 million has come from the issuance of 164.7 million new shares of common stock and…

Full Article