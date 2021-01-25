AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) said on Monday that it boosted its finances by £671 million that helped cushion the economic blow from the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has so far infected more than 25 million people in the United States and caused over 430 thousand deaths. Chief Executive Adam Aron commented on the […]Full Article
AMC Entertainment says the risk of bankruptcy is now off the table
Invezz0 shares 2 views
