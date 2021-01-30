NFL scrambles to keep charitable Super Bowl events in Tampa

Befitting the championship game of the nation's most popular sport, the Super Bowl is about more than football.



Yes, who wins the NFL championship is what fans remember most. For hundreds, maybe thousands of others, the legacy of the Super Bowl stretches far beyond the field.



During the pandemic, staging the league's annual charitable and community efforts before and during its final game has called for some scrambling. The NFL is determined that those initiatives remain impactful in the Tampa Bay area.



"Due to the pandemic this year we definitely had to pivot our thinking behind community events, which are usually a great way to engage with the NFL in a Super Bowl city,” says Melissa Schiller, the league’s director of community relations. “We had to transition them to virtual events and also make sure those that are taking place (in the Tampa area) are COVID-19 compliant."



One of Super Bowl week’s biggest events is the NFL PLAY 60 kids day of youth health and wellness, held in partnership with the American Heart Association. Usually, about 2,000 youngsters are involved locally for basically a football festival of learning, participating and, well, fun. Due to the pandemic, the event has gone virtual and been opened up nationally. More than 100,000 youngsters have signed up for the event on Wednesday.



“We're creating a one-hour experience with kids whether they are in the classroom or at home for which they can really tune in and engage,” Schiller says.



On Wednesday, through the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative, Jefferson High School students will participate in EVERFI’s 306 African-American history program. They will be discussing Black trailblazers in business with a panel that will include NFL players. Funded by the league, the EVERFI 306 program...